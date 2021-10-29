Shekhar Suman Warns Shah Rukh Khan About Fair-weather Bollywood Friends Following Son Aryan Khan's Bail

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case and in the process freed worried parents – Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan from their misery. Following Aryan’s bail, several Bollywood stars have tweeted in support of the couple. However, actor Shekhar Suman wants the Khans to be wary of these fair-weather people and their support as very few stars spoke about the incident or came out in their defense when Aryan was lodged at the Arthur Road jail.

Extending his support to Shah Rukh and Gauri, Shekhar also said that the couple must be relieved now that their son is out. He also went on a rant about other celebrities in a very long and elaborating thread, calling them out on their “false sympathy".

Advertisement

Read: Karan Johar Showers Love on Shah Rukh Khan as Aryan Khan Gets Bail, See Photo

“Now all those people from the film industry who went underground and did not support Shah Rukh will come out of their holes like rats and will rush to his house with bouquets and show false sympathy now that Aryan has been granted bail," Shekhar said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

He also congratulated the couple on getting Aryan out, before adding that the youngster must have learned the “bitterest" lesson of his life from this incident and “will prove himself worthy."

Earlier this month, Shekhar had extended his courtesies to the Khans after Aryan was arrested, saying that his heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri in these difficult times.

In another tweet, he also revealed that SRK was the only Bollywood star, who came and hugged him following the demise of his son Aayush at the age of 11.

Meanwhile, after Aryan’s bail, SRK’s legal team also issued a statement confirming the news. They also continued with their stand that “no possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy," was found against Aryan ever since his detainment on October 2, 2011.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.