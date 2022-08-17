Shenaz Treasury Raises Awareness Post-Independence Day Celebrations: 'Pick Up The Fallen Flags'

Talking of a very important point, actress and blogger Shenaz Treasury has brought to the notice of people the issue of disposing flags used in the celebration of Independence Day. The actress took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of her holding placards with important messages. Her statement came on Independence Day, asking people to follow the guidelines for disposing of the Indian national flag respectfully, the next day. Shenaz also penned a thoughtful caption with her post.

Check out her post here:

Advertisement

Captioning the post as, “Sorry to be a buzz kill. But what we do with the flags tomorrow is what will tell more about how much we respect our country and the 75 years of independence. Will our freedom fighters be proud when they see our roads and streets tomorrow? How will we dispose of these flags? Will it cause harm to our environment? Is it made of plastic? Tomorrow will tell how patriotic we truly are. Happy Independence Day! I love my India and I want to see a green, clean India. I am sure that’s what all our freedom fighters would have wanted too," she asked a series of thought-provoking questions that made people realize the significance of their small actions and their larger implications.

In her next post, she took pride in the celebrations that took place all over the country and also lamented the fact that the party" is over.

She wrote that she cried while going to work the next day and netizens could relate to her emotions, as people resumed their work after a long weekend.

Advertisement

In accordance with keeping the dignity of the national flag intact, the Ministry of Culture advised people to properly dispose of the damaged, dishevelled or soiled flags in accordance with the Flag Code of India.

The guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the flag should not touch the ground and should be “destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or by any other method consistent with the dignity of the Flag."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here