Sher Shivraj's Trailer Out: Chinmay as Shivaji, Mukesh Rishi as Afzal Khan Impress Fans

The makers of Chinmay Mandlekar’s Sher Shivraj have released the trailer of the film. Taking the viewers on a historical battle, the trailer has left the audience full of excitement. The upcoming film is headlined by Chinmay Mandlekar in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Mukesh Rishi will be seen essaying Afzal Khan. The trailer is out now and has unveiled the characters. The trailer has left the fans impressed.

In the trailer, Chinmay as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can be seen putting up a strong fight against Mukesh Rishi as Afzal Khan.

Advertisement

Digpal Lanjekar, the director of Sher Shivraj, shared the trailer on Instagram. The trailer begins with Afzal Khan’s entry. Afzal Khan’s atrocities and his strength can be seen in this trailer. On the other hand, the gimmick of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the assassination of Afzal Khan is the highlight of the trailer.

There’s enough history about Afzal’s cruelty. Therefore, in the trailer, Afzal Khan’s personality has also been unveiled.

In addition to Chinmay Mandlekar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mukesh Rishi as Afzal Khan, the film ensembles the cast of Mrinal Kulkarni playing Jijau, Ajay Purkar as Tanaji Malusare, Sameer Dharmadhikari will be seen playing Kanhoji Jedhe, and Mrunmayee Deshpande among others. Varsha Usgaonkar is also seen in a negative role in this film.

It is known that the film, besides just focusing on the killing of Afzal Khan, will also showcase the unique war and psychological techniques exhibited by the Maratha warrior king during the mission. The film will hit the theatres on April 22.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.