Sherdil: Makers To Unveil KK’s First Track After Demise Titled 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' on June 6

Two days after dropping an intriguing trailer of Srijit Mukherji’s Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, the makers of the film have now announced the release of a new song from the flick titled Dhoop Paani Behne De. The song crooned by late iconic singer KK, will be the first song to be released after his demise.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the news. He wrote, “‘SHERDIL’: KK SONG OUT TOMORROW… #TSeries and #RelianceEntertainment will unveil #DhoopPaaniBahneDe - the song sung by #KK, penned by #Gulzar and composed by #ShantanuMoitra - from #Sherdil tomorrow."

Iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka ‘KK’ passed away on May 31 following a cardiac arrest. KK was performing at a concert in Kolkata when his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

KK’s last rites were performed by his son Nakul on Thursday in Mumbai’s Versova Hindu Cemetery. Several celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Udit Narayan, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao and Papon among others paid last respect to the singer.

KK has sung several superhit songs for Bollywood. Whether it was Khuda Jaane from the 2008 movie Bachna Ae Haseeno or Piya Aaye Na from the film Aashiqui 2, the singer won everyone’s heart with all of his songs. Some of the other superhit tracks sung by the singer were Pal, Tune maari entriyaan, Tadap tadap, Tu jo mila, Tu hi meri shab hai, and Gori gori among others.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Speaking about the Sherdil’s trailer, it interestingly portrays the story of Gangaram, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Gangaram adopts the infamous tiger practice and is willing to give up his life so that the families of his village will benefit from the government scheme money which is promised to the family of any tiger attack victim. One fine day, he enters the forest and waits for his death. There he meets Jim, played by Neeraj Kabi, who is a poacher and what follows next is a series of unprecedented and interesting events.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 24.

