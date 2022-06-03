Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Embarks On Suicide Mission for Money; Watch

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment along with Match Cut Productions unveil the trailer of their film, ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga,’ a dark humour laced satire. Inspired by true events, Srijit Mukherji, has brought forth an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanization, man-animal conflict and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest.

The trailer interestingly portrays the story of Gangaram, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Gangaram adopts the infamous tiger practice and is willing to give up his life so that the families of his village will benefit from the government scheme money which is promised to the family of any tiger attack victim. One fine day, he enters the forest and waits for his death. There he meets Jim, played by Neeraj Kabi, who is a poacher and what follows next is a series of unprecedented and interesting events.

The film, which also stars Sayani Gupta as Gangaram’s wife, also shows some courtroom drama, as Pankaj Tripathi’s character is mistook for a poacher. What will unfold next? We will have to wait till 24th June. See the trailer here:

Advertisement

Happy to present the trailer, Director, Srijit Mukherji’s says, “Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga has been a dream project for years. After I read about the real life incidents in 2017, I immediately wrote the story and registered it and was wanting to make it for the longest time. So finally after 5 years the dream comes true and we bring you the story of Gangaram on the big screen"

‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment and production by Match Cut Productions Private Limited. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, and Sayani Gupta and is directed by Srijit Mukherji.

The family entertainer is all set to captivate the audience from 24th June in cinemas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.