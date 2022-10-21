Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Sajid Khan of Showing His Genitals, Making Her Touch Them, Shocking Details Inside

Ever since Sajid Khan’s participation in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, there have been complaints from a lot of industry people and netizens as the filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the Me Too movement. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. She filed a police complaint against him at the Juhu police station in Mumbai.

“I didn’t have the courage earlier to file a complaint against a big name like him. After #MeToo, women stepped forward. He should be jailed," news agency ANI quoted her as saying. She continued, “I have recently filed a complaint against #MeToo-accused Sajid Khan for sexual exploitation, criminal force and criminal intimidation. The first thing that the police asked me was when this incident happened, to which I replied that it happened in 2005. They asked me why it took me so long to reach out to them. I said that back then I did not have the courage to file a sexual exploitation complaint against a big name like Sajid Khan." She added that she got the courage after the 2018 MeToo movement gained momentum and she saw and heard women share their horror stories.

“Anyone can read those media interviews or go on social media to know how #MeToo-accused Sajid Khan behaved inappropriately with those women. He asked some of them about sex, like how many times a day you have sex, how many boyfriends they have, and he showed me his genitals and made me touch them. The question that arises is, can a woman not share her pain even years after the incident? Obviously she can. Back then, I did not have the courage, but today I do. Today, I feel that be it Sajid Khan or Raj Kundra, if they have done wrong, I can raise my voice against them," she shared.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Talking about evidence, she said that back in the day she did not have any evidence as she didn’t carry a spy camera during a professional meeting with a producer or a director. She said that if the police would have asked for evidence then it would have been his words against hers. “It all comes down to credibility and status. He is obviously much bigger than me. He is Farah Khan’s brother, who is close to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. So what am I in front of him? I was just an outsider and a nobody. Then what way do I have to prove the truth?"

Advertisement

Sherly however added that she told her friends and close ones about it but not her family as she had lost her father at that time and her family was already very disturbed. “So, yes, whatever information I have and whatever witnesses there are, I am ready to present them. But if you ask me if I have it all on camera, then no, because we don’t carry a spy camera for professional meetings though these were causal meetings for him, a way to get what he wanted," she added.

Advertisement

She drew comparisons with Harvey Weinstein and said that she wants Sajid Khan to be jailed. She added that she wants his duration to be decided by the judges keeping in mind the statement of all the women who have come out. She also stated that no accused, be it rich or poor, Sajid Khan or Raj Kundra, no one is above the law.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here