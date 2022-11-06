Sherlyn Chopra Asks Rakhi Sawant To Get Aside, Says 'My Fight Is Not With Her'

Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant’s war of words is no secret. The two actresses have been fighting over filmmaker and Me Too accused Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 house. While Sherlyn has expressed disappointment with the same, Rakhi has come out in support of Sajid. Now, in a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Sherlyn has said that her fight is not with Rakhi Sawant and asked the Bigg Boss 15 fame to ‘get aside’.

My fight was never with her. I have no interest in knowing if she is alive or not. I have nothing related to her. She jumped into this fight unnecessarily. This fight is against sexual exploitation and people who indulge in such activities. What is she doing? She is opposing people who are protesting against sexual offenders," Sherlyn said in Hindi in a video shared by Viral Bhayani.

Advertisement

“Arey behen, side hatt (Sister, get aside). Our fight is not with you but with your brothers. Ask them what they did," she added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Earlier, Sherlyn also mocked Rakhi and claimed that every boyfriend and husband that she has been with before Adil were merely a time pass for her. Calling Rakhi out for not working hard and being in front of the media 24*7, she also challenged her and had said, “If you have guts, come and stand in front of me. Rakhi wears 31kgs of makeup and adds hair extensions to hide her baldness."

Recently, Rakhi Sawant also attacked Sherlyn and claimed that she runs ‘a sextortion racket’. “Look at this, Sherlyn Chopra is a porn star. She runs a sextortion racket where she seduces and then blackmails powerful individuals," Rakhi had said. She further accused Sherlyn of lying about everything related to Sajid Khan and added it was no surprise that Mumbai Police initially refused to take a complaint against the producer-director.

Read all the Latest Movies News here