Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have been making headlines for a couple of weeks now. It all started after the Bigg Boss fame accused her husband of domestic violence following which the latter was arrested. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has reacted to what has been happening between Rakhi and Adil, wondering how the latter got involved in this ‘jhamale’.

“I am no one to say anything about Rakhi and Adil’s matter, but from what I have learned about Adil after spending time with him at a police station, he seems like a sorted person, but don’t know how he landed in this whole mess," Sherlyn said in Hindi in a video shared by a paparazzo account.

“I even told Adil he looks sorted so what was he doing with her? I feel they should not do such things just to stay in the limelight," Chopra added.

Sherlyn went on to call Adil her ‘brother’ and shared that she does not feel good when such allegations are made against him. She also asked the couple to resolve their issues. “What else can I say about Adil? I consider him my brother. I do not feel good when I hear such things about my brother. I wish they resolve the matter soon, and if he is wrong he should accept his mistake. If he is not wrong and there is some misunderstanding then he should also clarify that," the actress said.

Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from Rakhi’s residence and was arrested on February 7. Ever since his arrest, Rakhi has levelled several allegations against him. Earlier, she accused her husband of being involved in several extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill her saying ‘truck se kuchalwa dunga’. Recently, the 44-year-old actress also claimed that Adil not only recorded her nude videos but also sold them. “Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," Rakhi told E-times.

