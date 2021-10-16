Sherlyn Chopra Files Harassment Complaint Against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty; Couple Threaten to Sue Her

Sherlyn Chopra, who had earlier spoken out about the pornography case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested, filed a police complaint against Shilpa Shetty and her husband alleging that she is the victim of fraud and mental harassment caused by them. According to reports, the actor-model filed a police complaint on October 14 and she also alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation by the businessman.

“On Oct 14, actor Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Kundra for allegedly committing fraud against her & mental harassment. ‘I’ve filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation,’ she said," as reported by the news agency ANI.

Also Read: Sherlyn Chopra Takes Dig at Shilpa Shetty: ‘Do Something For Women and Children Who are Suffering’

Advertisement

The same day, Raj and Shilpa’s legal team called out a press conference that Sherlyn was set to host and said that they will be taking legal actions against the alleged statement she intends on making. Chopra had said she would be hosting a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday in which she will reveal details about the accusations made against Raj and Shilpa.

“The due process of law must be followed for the alleged statement that Miss Chopra wants to make. Calling for a press conference to do this reflects a strong intention to commit an offence of defamation. Anything spoken by Miss Chopra in the public domain shall be held against her in the court of law. She shall be liable for civil and criminal proceedings before competent courts," the couple’s legal team’s statement read.

Since Kundra’s arrest, Sherlyn has made several comments stating that Shilpa was aware of the pornographic content that Raj was allegedly producing and circulating through his apps. The businessman is out on bail now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.