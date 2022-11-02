Sherlyn Chopra Mocks Rakhi Sawant, Challenges Her To Stand In Front of Her If She Has Guts

Ever since the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, Sherlyn Chopra has been expressing disappointment with Me Too accused Sajid Khan’s entry in Salman Khan’s show. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of the Housefull director. Recently, Sherlyn claimed that the Mumbai police were not initially cooperating when she went to record her statement against Sajid Khan. Reacting to the same, Rakhi Sawant laughed and told paps, “Kyun lega jab woh kasoorvaar hi nahin hain (Why will somebody listen when Sajid Khan is not guilty)."

Now, Sherlyn Chopra has lashed out at Rakhi Sawant questioning, “What is this nonsense". As reported by E-Times, Sherlyn mocked Rakhi and asked her to “Get inside the gym and do weightlifting to gain some muscles." Not just this, but she also went on to claim that every boyfriend and husband that Rakhi has been with before Adil were merely a time pass for her. Calling Rakhi out for not working hard and being in front of the media 24*7, she also challenged her and said, “If you have guts, come and stand in front of me. Rakhi wears 31kgs of makeup and adds hair extensions to hide her baldness."

For those unaware, Rakhi first mimicked Sherlyn and said that no one wants to lodge her case. “There was no witness against Sajid Khan. Even the court did not punish him. Don’t you feel ashamed of accusing somebody like this? Chullu bhar paani me doop kyu nahin jati tum," she said in Hindi.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also came out in Support of Sajid and stated “Sajid Khan had co-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his Ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment the BAN on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019. Sajid Khan has now entered into the BIGG BOSS to earn his living."

Bigg Boss 16 marks Sajid’s one of the first appearances after he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few of his female colleagues.

