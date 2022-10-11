Sherlyn Chopra Requests Salman Khan To Take A Stand on Sajid Khan Controversy

The presence of Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16, has not been received well by the audience and several celebrities. A few celebs, however, have defended Sajid Khan, claiming that he deserves another chance to start over and make amends. Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, is one of the nine victims who has made significant charges against the filmmaker under the #MeToo movement over the past few years.

Sherlyn Chopra took to Twitter, where she alleged that the filmmaker had flashed his private part at her and even asked her to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. The actress further wrote, “I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester." She concluded her tweet by writing, “Please take a stand, Salman Khan". Check out the tweet below.

Advertisement

During an interview with Filmibeat, Sherlyn Chopra expressed her anger and displeasure over Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss entry. She questioned whether Salman Khan would have permitted the “molester" to enter the Bigg Boss home if “Sajid had abused a girl who was familiar to or close to him". She further went on to ask, “What about the suffering and grief of all those women who have dared to speak out publicly about their terrible, horrifying experiences with Sajid?"

Advertisement

Aside from Sherlyn, many other actresses and models have spoken against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for abusing his position of power. Sajid has been charged with sexual assault, which includes allegations that he “watched porn in front of women, demanded nude images from female performers during the casting process, and exposed his private parts in public."

Advertisement

Earlier, even singer Sona Mohapatra expressed her displeasure at Sajid’s appearance in BB on Twitter. She wrote, “This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. She added that all of them have been called out by women during the @IndiaMeToo movement. She also said that Indian TV channels and executives are a super depraved and sad lot."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here