Sherlyn Chopra Says Deepika Padukone Once Gave Her Looks for Her Outfit: I Had Clothes Unlike Her Husband

Ever since Ranveer Singh dropped his nude photo shoot, the country has been divided over the photos, with some enjoying it and others moral policing the actor for baring it all. An FIR was also soon to follow against Singh for allegedly “hurting sentiments of women". Amid this, actress Sherlyn Chopra and model actress Anveshi Jain got into a debate over the photos on national television. While the former criticized the actor and even dragged his actress-wife Deepika Padukone into the matter, the latter believes that it shouldn’t be made into a big issue.

In a conversation on India Today Television, Sherlyn said, “When I did a bold shoot for an international magazine, society called me characterless and many other names. Why the double standard?" Further adding, “Ye doglapan kyu? Double standards kyu? Jab maine shoot kiya tha, mere badan pe keere padey the?"

She added that once during an event, Deepika Padukone had given her cold looks for wearing short clothes. She said in Hindi, “Don’t say that this work and we are unnecessarily creating an issue out of it. This is an issue. The way Deepika Padukone looked at me [at an event] because of the clothes I wore. Thankfully, I at least had clothes on my body unlike her husband Ranveer Singh who went naked for a shoot."

Meanwhile, Anveshi said that as Indians, we should take care of Indian sentiments. “But as far as something so outrageous happening, I didn’t see that coming. We make things a bigger issue than it is. As much as we say we should not highlight something, we are highlighting this by talking way too much about it. If you have to blame somebody, it is those who are making it a big-big news. Otherwise, it would have been other actors who have posed like him in the past, from Milind Soman to Mr Khanna."

