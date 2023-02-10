We are still suffering from the hangover of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding. And the couple gave us an inside glimpse into their ceremony by releasing their wedding teaser today. Made by The Wedding Filmer, the video shows Kiara making her entry as a bride as Sidharth waits for her at at mandap. The song Ranjha, from their hit film Shershaah, plays in the background, but with different lyrics.

The teaser shows Kiara dancing her way to the mandap in Manish Malhotra finery as Sidharth looks, looking like a royal groom. Kiara gets playful while she walks towards her groom, dancing on the way. Sidharth also plays along, pretending to be impatient and telling Kiara she is late. The couple then embrace and the varmala ceremony happens amid a shower of rose petals and applause from the attendees.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, The Wedding Filmer’s Vishal Punjabi revealed that the lyrics of the song were rewritten to suit the happy occasion. He wrote, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!" I argued. “But it’s our song!" She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!"

Kiara and Sidharth kept their wedding very private, with only a handful of guests. Karan Johar, Shahid and Mira Kapoor and Juhi Chawla were among the few Bollywood celebs who got to witness the shaadi first-hand. The Suryagarh Palace hotel in Jaisalmer was booked from February 4 to 8 for the grand wedding.

The couple started dating after starring in the film Shershaah, which holds a special significance in their lives. The biographical film, which saw Sidharth play Captain Vikram Batra, went on to become hugely popular and is one of the biggest hits in both Sidharth and Kiara’s career.

Read all the Latest Movies News here