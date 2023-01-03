Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar Wrap Up Their New Year Vacation; See Pics

Shibani Dandekar had a gala time during her new year vacation at her beach photos are proof. The actress, who spent her new year in Goa, seems to have had a blast. Shibani shared an array of photos on her Instagram Stories, offering glimpses into her new year celebrations. She was accompanied by her husband Farhan Akhtar, sister Anusha Dandekar and other close friends on the fun trip. She shared a few snaps of her hanging out with her girlfriends.

In one of the photos, the actress is seen with her girlfriends Rozzlin Pereira, Angelina Golani, Gina Shetty, and Dolly Sidhwani. They were dressed up in breezy and floral outfits apt for the beach locale.

She also reshared Karisma Kapoor’s story which featured a big group posing together. Anusha, Shibani, Farhan and Karisma were part of this group picture.

Next, on the slide is Shibani’s photo with close friends Kim Sharma and Ujjwala Raut.

She reshared yet another group photo where she described the photo with a text that read, “What a trip!”

And the final story showcases Anusha and Farhan posing casually for the camera.

Shibani and Anusha's closest friends from Australia were also seen joining in the new year celebration in Goa. Anusha shared an adorable photo with them. She captioned the photo, “Last beach day of the year with the Fam”!

The photo features the Dandekar sisters, Farhan Akhtar, Joel Peisley and Sean Byrnes. Shibani wore a neon pink bikini and a bucket hat, while her sister sported a checkered bikini. The men were dressed in shorts.

Shibani Dandekar tied the knot with Farhan Akhtar in February 2022 after dating for several years. The wedding was a close-knit affair, with attendance from close family and friends of the couple.

