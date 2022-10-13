Shibani Dandekar Celebrates Her First Karwa Chauth, Reveals She Did Not Fast for Farhan Akhtar

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, several Indian celebrities have taken to social media to share a glimpse of their celebrations. A lot of them are also celebrating this for the first time after their marriage. Shibani Dandekar, who married Farhan Akhtar in February this year, is also celebrating Karwa Chauth this year. She took to social media to flaunt her beautiful diamond mangalsutra and shared that she has not fasted for Farhan, however, the love and banter ‘says it all.’

In the photos, Shibani can be seen wearing a red velvet dress and her pretty mangalsutra. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Immortalizing my first-ever Karwachauth with this beautiful & timeless @bulgari Mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn’t fast but the Love & Banter for @faroutakhtar says it all. Let’s celebrate Love."

Take a look at the post:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 this year, in a low-key wedding ceremony in Khandala. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra among others. The couple exchanged vows, instead of a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony or a nikah. Shibani opted for an all-red ensemble for the wedding, while Farhan looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be directing one of the most-anticipated films, Jee Le Zaraa which stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. He was also recently seen in a cameo role in the Marvel mini-series Ms Marvel, making his MCU debut. In the show, Farhan essayed the role of Waleed, the leader of the Red Daggers, a group of vigilantes who wear red bandanas and wield throwing knives.

