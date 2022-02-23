Shibani Dandekar Changes Her Name on Instagram After Marrying Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged their wedding vows on February 19 with their family and close friends in attendance. Post her wedding, the VJ has changed her name on social media and added ‘Akhtar’ to it. Her Instagram name now reads ‘Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar.’ Take a look:

The couple had an intimate wedding affair on February 19. It was attended by their industry colleagues and friends including Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Amrita Arora, Ehsaan Noorani and others. The couple’s wedding took place in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai. On Monday, the newlyweds visited Zoya Akhtar’s residence, looking all glamorous for their post-wedding bash. Shibani’s sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha too joined them for the party.

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kicked off their wedding festivities with the Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The venue for the event was Farhan’s Mumbai home and the function was attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

Shibani, who opted for a yellow outfit for the function, danced her heart out with her friends and family members. She grooved to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Aankh Marey’ song from the film Simmba. On the other hand, Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty performed on ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Farhan and Shibani met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.