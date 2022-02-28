Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date With Farhan Akhtar Inked, Flaunts New Tattoo in Latest Pic

Shibani Dandekar, who recently tied the knot with Farhan Akhtar, inked their wedding date on her arm. In a series of photos she shared from a photoshoot with Farhan, the tattoos on her person are clearly visible. They exchanged their wedding vows on February 19 and had a court marriage on 21st February. She inked the date of her civil wedding in Roman numerals which read XXI.II.XXII.

On Sunday morning, the new bride took to her social media handles to share a series of pictures from their recent photo-op where the couple is looking as glamorous as ever. In the photos, the model can be seen wearing a shimmering dress with high heels. Farhan, on the other hand, chose a t-shirt which he paired with a white blazer and pants of the same colour. Captioning the post, Shibani wrote, “The Akhtars."

The pictures from Farhan and Shibani’s fairytale wedding have not stopped coming in. Lately, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is close to the Dandekar sisters penned an adorable note for her friend Shibani. Rhea, who wore a pastel-coloured lehenga to her friend’s big day took to Instagram to share a couple of unseen pics from the wedding.

Meanwhile, Farhan’s producer friend Ritesh Sidhwani on Thursday threw a star-studded bash for the actor-director to celebrate his wedding with Shibani. The newlyweds arrived in style for the bash and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Sidhwani’s house. The wedding bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, her children Suhana and Aryan, and many more.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception.

