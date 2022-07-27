Shibani Dandekar Hypes Farhan Akhtar's Daughter Shakya on Her Stunning Photoshoot

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood. After dating for four long years, the dynamic duo finally exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on February 19th at Farhan’s Khandala farmhouse with just close family and friends, followed by a reception in his Bandra home on the 21st. Since then, the couple seem to be bonding really strongly with each other’s families.

Recently, Shibani shared a gorgeous picture of Shakya on her Instagram story and gave her an enthusiastic shoutout loaded with crown, heart and fire emojis. Shakya, who is the eldest daughter of Farhan Akhtar from his first marriage with Adhuna Bhabani looked stunning in her satin purple crop top matched seamlessly with black leather boots and pants.

Not only that, the digital creator can be seen flaunting her quirky brown and blonde hairstyle embellished with a zany gold necklace and glitzy rings. Shibani shared the rare picture with the words, “Damn girllll". She even tagged Shakya and Abheet Gidwani, the photographer who took the glamorous picture.

Yesterday, Farhan Akhtar had shared the same picture on his Instagram handle. The Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara actor wrote this in his Instagram story, “New Photo Series with Abheet Gidwani dropping soon". He complimented his daughter by calling her ‘so beautiful’.

Shakya Akhtar that goes by the username ‘chatdelalune’ on the photo-sharing app enjoys a substantial fan base of over 12.3 K followers. The star kid likes to experiment with her looks and her style and is also quite supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community. She has a penchant for art as that can be reflected from her unique and aesthetic Instagram posts. Just like her father Farhan Akhtar, she also likes to sing from time to time.

On the professional front, while Farhan Akhtar made headlines with his cameo in the popular show Ms Marvel, Shibani Dandekar was last seen in a reality streaming television series titled ‘What the Love! with Karan Johar’

