Shibani Dandekar Introduces the 'Akhtars' as She Poses With Farhan Akhtar for a Glamorous Photo-Op

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have gone on a photo posting spree after their wedding on February 19 and we are loving it! On Sunday morning, the new bride took to her social media handles to share a series of pictures from their recent photo-op where the couple is looking as glamorous as ever. In the photos, the model can be seen wearing a shimmering dress with high heels. Farhan, on the other hand, chose a t-shirt which he paired with a white blazer and pants of the same colour. Captioning the post, Shibani wrote, “The Akhtars."

Take a look at the post:

Shibani’s close friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty took to the comment section and dropped a couple of heart emojis to shower her love on the couple.

After sharing photos from their wedding ceremony, they dropped some awe-inspiring from their civil wedding.

Sharing a series of captivating pictures with Shibani on his Instagram handle, Farhan wrote “I do" while also tagging his wife in the caption. In the first photo, Farhan and Shibani can be seen blissfully posing for the camera while wearing stunning traditional outfits.

Meanwhile, Farhan’s producer friend Ritesh Sidhwani on Thursday threw a star-studded bash for the actor-director to celebrate his wedding with Shibani. The newlyweds arrived in style for the bash and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Sidhwani’s house. The wedding bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, her children Suhana and Aryan, and many more.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception.

