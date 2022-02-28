Shibani Dandekar is Farhan Akhtar's 'Problem', Says Rhea Chakraborty as She Drops Unseen Pics From Their Wedding

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s good friendship with the Dandekar sisters is known to all. From spending good times together to supporting her during one of her most difficult times, Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar have always been there. Now, the actress has penned an adorable note for her friend and new bride Shibani. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani tied the knot on February 19 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Rhea, who wore a pastel-coloured lehenga to her friend’s big day took to Instagram to share a couple of unseen pics from the wedding.

In the first photo, she is seen posing with the couple while in the other two, she is having a moment with Shibani. Captioning it, she wrote, “Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar ✨Love is contagious, thankyou for spreading so much love on your special day.@shibanidandekar you make the most beautiful bride in the world, I love you to the moon and back ❤️@faroutakhtar she’s your problem now, all the best ,lots of love ❤️#fairytalesdocometrue."

Take a look at the post:

Farhan recently shared some awe-inspiring photos from their civil wedding. Sharing a series of captivating pictures with Shibani on his Instagram handle, Farhan wrote “I do" while also tagging his wife in the caption. In the first photo, Farhan and Shibani can be seen blissfully posing for the camera while wearing stunning traditional outfits.

Farhan’s producer friend Ritesh Sidhwani on Thursday threw a star-studded bash for the actor-director to celebrate his wedding with Shibani. The newlyweds arrived in style for the bash and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Sidhwani’s house. The wedding bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, her children Suhana and Aryan, and many more.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception.

