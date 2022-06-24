Shibani Dandekar Shares Farhan Akhtar's Unseen Childhood Picture: 'What is This Face'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar never shy away from social media PDA and ever since their wedding in February this year, the couple have been dropping even more mushy photos and videos with each other. Recently, Shibani dropped a childhood photo of Farhan and it is one of the most adorable things you will see on Instagram today. She took to her Instagram Story section to share an unseen photo of the filmmaker. In the photo, a young Farhan is seen wearing a printed t-shirt and staring at the camera innocently.

Sharing it, she wrote, ““what is this face???????????!!!!! all mine"

Take a look:

Farhan and Shibani, the couple tied the knot in February this year after dating for a couple of years. The intimate affair was attended by Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, and Hrithik Roshan among others.

The couple were recently on a holiday and treated their fans to mesmerising photos and videos. A couple of days back, the Don director shared a video and gave us a glimpse of his vibrant time in the picturesque location. The video featured Farhan and Shibani having a goofy dancing session on the beach, which was followed by beautiful snaps of sunset. The couple also went underwater dicing and shared a beautiful kiss.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan made his Marvel debut with the mini-series Ms Marvel, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. However, his episode is yet to air. In 2021, he also announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. The film’s poster has teased that it will be another road trip movie. The filming details are yet to be revealed but the film is slated to release in 2023.

