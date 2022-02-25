Shibani Dandekar Wows in Sexy Plunging Gown at Her Wedding Bash; Farhan Akhtar Looks Smitten

Farhan Akhtar’s producer friend Ritesh Sidhwani on Thursday threw a star-studded bash for the actor-director to celebrate his wedding with Shibani Dandekar. The newlyweds arrived in style for the bash and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Sidhwani’s house.

Shibani was dressed for the occasion in a pastel blue satin dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her hair tied in a high bun and completed her look with silver danglers. While Farhan, who looked smitten by Shibani’s beauty, joined her in casuals. The couple was all smiles as they got clicked at the bash.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Earlier, newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were hosted by former’s sister Zoya Akhtar for a dinner bash. Farhan, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shibani at a private ceremony in Khandala on February 19, also had their close friends and family members in attendance.

Farhan and Shibani came together, with the new bride donning a blue attire. Farhan was seen escorting his wife. Shibani shared several clips in her Instagram stories from inside the party.

Also seen at the get-together were the Dandekar sisters, Anusha and Apeksha, along with Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and step-mom Shabana Azmi. Farhan’s cousin and filmmaker Farah Khan was also spotted, apart from Shabana’s brother Baba Azmi and his actor-wife Tanvi Azmi.

Earlier on that day, the couple posed for the paparazzi outside Shibani’s residence in Bandra. Farhan and Shibani also distributed sweets to photographers present at the venue. For their first public appearance, Farhan and Shibani wore same colour outfits. While Farhan wore a kurta pajama, Shibani looked stunning in a saree.

