Shibani Dandekar’s Pic With Kendall Jenner, Edward Enninful is Breaking the Internet, Take a Look

Shibani Dandekar is having the time of her life in Dubai. The actress-VJ flew out of Mumbai with husband Farhan Akhtar, his cousin Farah Khan, Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra last week for the grand opening of luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal. At the grand event, she met renowned model and TV celebrity Kendall Jenner as well as Edward Enninful, who is the Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue. Minutes after Shibani posted a photo with the two popular personalities, it broke the Internet.

Not just the people sharing the frame created a buzz on social media but Shibani Dandekar’s caption, too, stole the show. Sharing the photograph along with several other images featuring actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, singer Liam Payne and Emily In Paris actress Ashley Park, Shibani wrote, “Trying to convince Edward Enninful to put me on the cover instead of Kendall Jenner (laughing and red heart icons).” She added, “Hanging out with Farhan Akhtar, Liam Payne, Ashley Park and Hansika Chandiramani.”

For the lavish event, Shibani Dandekar opted for a black full lenth JEAN-LOUIS SABAJI gown. Her post received priceless reactions by her family and friends. The actress’ sister Anusha Dandekar commented, “Woooow! When my sister looks better than Kendall and also they look more like sisters than we do (heart eye emojis).” Anusha also dropped a special message for Liam Payne. “Also, hi Liam,” she wrote in the comments section. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, model Candice Pinto and actress Priyanka Bose expressed their emotions through fiery icons.

Comments such as “beautiful” and “you look great” summed up Shibani Dandekar fans’ reactions.

Check out the post here:

On her Instagram Stories, Shibani Dandekar reshared a video showing her “struggle” behind walking in a bodycon full-length dress. The clip was originally shared by Farah Khan and the caption read, “The struggle is real.”

On another Instagram Stories, Shibani captioned the photo with Kendall Jenner and Edward Enninful as “fashion legends.”

Along with Farhan and Shibani, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and a few other Bollywood celebrities also flew to Dubai to attend the events of Atlantis The Royal, where Beyonce performed.

