Shibani Dandekar's Weekend is All About Resting and Cuddling With Her Pet Tyson Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar, who is about to celebrate her one month wedding anniversary with Farhan Akhtar, took to social media to give a glimpse of her Sunday. She has chosen to spend her weekend with her furry friend Tyson Akhtar and treated her fans with adorable photos of the two. In the photo she shared, she can be seen lying down with her pet dog and facing him. She is wearing a casual white tee. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Never known a love like this….❤️Tyson Akhtar#dogmom."

She also took to her Instagram Story section to share a photo where Tyson can be seen lying at her feet and hugging her leg while sleeping. Take a look at her post:

Farhan Akhtar took to the comment section to drop heart emojis.

Farhan and Shibani exchanged their wedding vows in Khandala last month on the 19th and had a court marriage on February 21. It was attended by their close friends and family members. She inked the date of her civil wedding in Roman numerals, which read XXI.II.XXII.

After their wedding, they had flooded social media with several photos from their special day, giving a glimpse into all their festivities. Farhan’s producer friend Ritesh Sidhwani had even thrown a star-studded bash for the actor-director to celebrate his wedding with Shibani last month. The newlyweds arrived in style for the bash and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Sidhwani’s house.

The wedding bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, her children Suhana and Aryan, and many more.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception.

