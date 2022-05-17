Shikhar Dhawan To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon? Here's What We Know

Apart from being an impeccable cricketer, the Gabbar of Indian cricket team Shikhar Dhawan enjoys a legion of fan following on his social media. And it isn’t only because of his celebrated personality, but the entertainment quotient that he possesses and delivers via trending reels. Now, it appears that his entertainment prowess is about to be channelled ideally, as the cricketer is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right. The Punjab Kings batsman is soon venturing into the acting world. As per the latest report by Pinkvilla, Shikhar has already finished shooting for a big mainstream movie.

However, the details about the movie have been kept under wraps and also the name of the film is still unclear. The report added that the cricketer was elated once he was offered the part, as he has “huge respect for actors." Reportedly, the makers of the movie believed that Shikhar was perfect for the character and it was months back that they approached him. Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back."

Further, the report cleared that Shikhar has been cast throughout the film and not just for the cameo. While informing that the cricketer’s role is quite crucial, the source added, “It’s a proper full-length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year. In addition, Shikhar was spotted on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu last year in October. Therefore it sparked the speculations that the cricketer is a part of the film that also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha. However, the report added that Abhishek Sharma’s directorial is not the one through which the cricketer will be making his debut. Further, the report cleared that both Akshay and Shikhar are close friends, which is why the cricketer went to meet the actor on the set.

