Shilajit, Ashwagandha, Oats: Ranvir Singh's Fitness, Energy Mantra

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known not just for his superb acting but equally brilliant fashion sense. The actor’s energy on the sets is incredible and he has now revealed the secret behind it.

In an ask me anything session on Instagram, Ranveer gave interesting responses to a host of questions from his fans. When a fan inquired about the actor’s breakfast, he responded without hesitation.

The actor stated that he starts his days with 130 grams of oats, 15 grams of nuts, and 5 grams of chocolate chips. Ranveer also claimed that he consumes detox and probiotic drinks in the morning and eats Shilajit, Ashwagandha, and Dates laddoos.

Shilajit is known for its ability to boost testosterone levels. A combination of Shilajit and Ashwagandha also helps with anxiety and relieves stress.

Shilajit, according to experts, has a host of advantages. It not only keeps the mind focussed but also aids in the treatment of anaemia and urination problems.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on his upcoming Hindi comedy film, Cirkus, under the direction of Rohit Shetty and jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and T-Series.

The movie will feature Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde will be in the lead roles in the film. Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer Singh is also shooting for his upcoming film, Rocky and Rani ki prem Kahani.

The film is being directed by Karan Johar and produced under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Dharma Productions.

