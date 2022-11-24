Shilpa Manjunath's Monochrome Pictures Break The Internet For All The Right Reasons

South actress Shilpa Manjunath keeps ruling our hearts with her on-screen presence and her social media posts. Her Instagram feed is a treat to her fans. Recently, the actress posted a collage of monochrome pictures on her stories that broke the internet. She was seen in a sexy black satin bralette paired with black high-rise skinny denim. To balance the entire outfit she added a white denim jacket. Aren’t we gasping?

Well, this is not the first time she has taken our breaths away. Earlier, she posted a picture in her desi avatar in a white organza saree and her fans on Diwali. While posting it, her caption read, “Let’s make this Diwali joyous and bright. Let’s celebrate in a true sense this festival of light. May the merriment of this wonderful festival of Diwali fill your life with infinite joy. Happy Diwali to you and the ones who matter to you! Let’s hope that Diwali brings you good luck & fulfils all your dreams!"

On the work front, Shilpa Manjunath has appeared in films in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. She made her feature film debut in 2016 with Mungaru Male 2 and had her breakthrough in the Tamil film Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum (2019) opposite Harish Kalyan.

Cinematographer-turned-actor Natty is collaborating with Shilpa Manjunath of Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum fame on a film titled Web. It is now known that the film’s production has concluded. The creators shared a photo from the final day of filming, which included the Webcast and crew.

Haroon will direct the untitled film, which is billed as a psycho-thriller. This film is produced by Velan Productions and Dream House Productions and stars three more female leads, Shaashvi Bala, Subapriya Malar, and Aananya Mani. Rajendran, Murali, and Deepshika are the other suspects in the case.

