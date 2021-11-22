Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Arrive at a Luxury Hotel to Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra completed 12 years of marital bliss on Monday, November 22. This year has been tough for the family as Kundra got involved in an alleged pornography case, which lead to his arrest and subsequent bail. During those difficult times, several rumours were doing the rounds that the actress might divorce Kundra as she had no knowledge of his involvement in the said matter. However, it seems like the couple is going stronger than ever.

Since his bail, Raj has maintained a very low profile but recently he was clicked on his trip to Dharmashala with Shilpa and their kids Viaan and Shamisha. Now, footage shared by Pinkvilla shows the couple arriving at a luxury hotel to celebrate their special day.

The publication had earlier reported that they are planning to celebrate their anniversary with a romantic dinner

and now the footage of them entering a Mumbai hotel indicate the same. However, they did not interact with the media and left in a hurry.

The Hungama 2 actress also took to social media on Sunday night to share some unseen pictures from her wedding album.

In a loving message for Raj, Shilpa wrote, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin (sic)."

On November 1, it came to notice that Raj went off social media. The businessman was inactive on Twitter and Instagram ever since his arrest in the porn films case. Raj is accused of producing and streaming adult videos. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

