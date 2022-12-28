Shilpa Shetty And Sister Shamita Shetty Get Together For Stunning Pics in London; Check The Post Here

Shilpa Shetty is a popular actress in the tinsel town of Bollywood. For those unaware, the actress is currently vacationing in London with her family including husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and kids Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa’s charming, bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms. She is also super active on her Instagram and every now and then, she shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Hungama 2 actress shared an adorable photo with her sister Shamita Shetty as the two enjoy their time in London. They dished out major sister goals as they amped up their fashion game. Shilpa wore a white dress and took an overcoat. On the other hand, Shamita looked pristine in a biege dress. They looked cute as they posed for the camera.

Taking to the captions, Shilpa wrote, “Sisters … means you always have back up ❤️‍♀️."

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of their fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the lovely sisters. Whil one of the fans wrote, “setting sibling goals always ," another added, “This type of bonding is so beautiful. You will never get to see this today between sisters. Thank you shilpa and shamita for setting good examples for others to follow. ❤️."

Another fan wrote, “NOBODY CAN COMPETE WITH SHETTY GENES ."

Talking about her work front, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.

Earlier, in an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son Viaan Raj is a huge fan of Rohit’s films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show than her. “I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son)."

Speaking about Shamita Shetty, she was last seen in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15, which was hosted by Salman Khan. She was among the Top 5 contestants of the season.

