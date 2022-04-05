Shilpa Shetty, Badshah Brutally Trolled for 'Disrespecting' Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on IGT

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu recently appeared as a guest on India’s Got Talent 9 sets. However, netizens were disappointed with the way the show’s judges welcomed Harnaaz on the sets. The reality show is being judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir, and Kirron Kher.

Many videos of Harnaaz Sandhu from the show went viral on social media. In some of them, she was seen grooving with the judges. However, in one of the viral clips, Shilpa Shetty appears to ignore Harnaaz when she comes near the judges panel as the actress seems busy interacting with her own sister, Shamita Shetty.

One of the social media users commented, “These judges lack basic manners… So fake and non interested… Itni acchi ladki hai harnaaz.. Desh ka naam kia hai.. Koi respect kuch nhi.. Shameful.." The second one mentioned, “What’s with their faces?? Such fake expressions." The third person wrote, “What’s wrong with them? Seriously dude it’s clearly visible that they are giving fake expression.."

The fourth one mentioned, “This girl did so much for the country, brought back the crown after 21 years. And look at the judges reaction, it looks so fake and they seems not at all interested to greet and meet her."

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has been in the news recently for talking about her struggle with celiac disease and opening up about the online trolling directed at her. Most recently, the beauty pageant walked the ramp for designer duo Shivan and Narresh at the Lakme Fashion Week, while people appreciated her style, it led to a bit of online bullying, too, as many pointed out that she gained weight.

Now, the 22-year-old has addressed the issue by talking about the importance of body positivity and self-love. “We, at the Miss Universe platform, talk about women empowerment and womanhood, and body positivity. I know there are a lot of people who are trolling me, and that’s okay, because it is their mindset," she said at an event.

