Shilpa Shetty Kundra is beating Monday blues like a true fitness enthusiast. The diva dropped a glimpse of her exercise that will instantly make you feel energetic. Shilpa Shetty shared the video of her “cardio drill" as she grooved to the remix version of Chammak Challo and Oo Antava Vaa and seems like it’s all about “burning calories" by dancing to some “fab music." The reel shows Shilpa Shetty dressed in athleisure wear, which includes black shorts, a matching tank top and white sneakers. As the music begins, the actress begins with hip sways as a warm-up. It smoothly transitions into exercises focusing on the lower part of the body. “Let your Monday Motivation be something that you love doing, what better combo than an amalgam of burning calories on some fab music.”

She further explained her exercise. She continued in the caption, “My routine today was the Lower Body Targeted Cardio Drill. It works the cardiovascular system, legs (majorly), glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings. This routine can actually be added to a quick cardio session post-weight training or as a finisher to your leg day training. But, it has to be timed. Example.: You can do 3 or more reps for 60 seconds each.”

The Hungama 2 actress also shared a cautionary note that read, “Just remember: If you have any knee or joint condition, please consult with your physician before attempting this.”

Social media users were highly impressed and left positive thoughts in the comment section. One user reacted with fire emojis and wrote, “Oh my my! Killing it!” Another wrote, “Superb Monday motivation.” An individual wrote, “Uff! Rocking ma’am!”

Last week, the Baazigar actress gave an ‘SSK twist’ to her step-ups and the remix version of the movie’s title track played. Her high energy levels once again proved why she is known as the fitness icon in Bollywood.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web-series titled Indian Police Force.

