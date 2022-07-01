Shilpa Shetty Captures Rainbow While Strolling Around London Streets With Mom Sunanda Shetty; See Pic

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently jetted off to London to spend some quality time with her mother, Sunanda Shetty, away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. The Dhadkan star, who is known to chronicle special moments of her life on social media, once again gave her fans a sneak peek of her London diaries. If the photos are anything to go by, it appears that Bollywood’s OG yogini had a gala time with her mom.

Shilpa Shetty never fails to impress the fashion police with her stunning sartorial picks, be it casuals or formals. Going by the same, her latest off-duty look appeared to be a perfect blend of style and comfort. She took over the streets of London in a turtleneck top that was paired with matching pants. Meanwhile, a striped coat is what broke the monotony of her look. On the other hand, Sunanda Shetty opted for a blue salwar suit.

However, what stole the limelight was the colourful rainbow that accentuated the serene sky in the backdrop of the photo. Shetty, who is known to be a nature lover, appreciated the dreamy background, in her caption that read, “Rainbow Love." It appears that the mother-daughter duo went on a casual stroll on London streets. Take a look at the photos below:

This comes just weeks after Shilpa Shetty shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother on the special occasion of her birthday. The Hungama 2 fame shared a montage video of the duo’s candid moments as she expressed her love for mom Sunanda. Shilpa Shetty articulated, “My WORLD, my rock, my bestie, my cheerleader, my force, my sun, moon, and ever-shining STAR. Happy birthday to you! Wishing you great health and miles of smiles always."

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty previously appeared as a judge on the ninth season of the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent. She will next share the screen space with actor Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty’s action flick, Indian Police Force.

