Shilpa Shetty Documents Sister Shamita Shetty’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash With Family and Her BB15 Friends

It’s celebration time for Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty as she rings in her 43rd birthday today. To make her day special, wishes have been pouring in from all corners. Shamita’s fans have flooded social media with heart-warming birthday wishes to mark the day. Even the actress’ boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra were spotted to make the birthday bash special. Their mother also joined Shamita in the big celebration.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actress even took to Instagram and shared inside pictures and videos from the celebration. Shilpa had shared an all-smiles photo with Shamita in which she loads of heart emoticons and extended birthday greetings. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Tunki." While Shamita look stunning in a red figure-hugging red dress with a plunging neckline, Shilpa channelled her inner diva in an orange dress designer dress.

Documenting her sister’s birthday, Shilpa posted a boomerang featuring BB15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat planting a kiss on the cheeks of the birthday girl, as Shamita cherishes her special day.

Shilpa also posted a video of the humongous chocolate cake which Shamita did cut in the presence of her family and friends crooning the happy birthday song for her.

Shamita’s friends from Bigg Boss 15 house including Rashmi Desai, Umar Riaz, Rakhi Sawant, Miesha Iyer, Ishan Sehgal, singer Neha Bhasin and TV actor Jay Bhanushali among others were on the guest list at the celebratory event.

Notably, Shamita’s birthday party marks the first time, when Raj Kundra has been spotted at a party. Lastly, he was spotted after walking out of jail for allegedly being accused in a pornographic films case.

To make the day special for her ‘Tunki’, Shilpa shared an adorable video on the photo-sharing platform. The clip comprised of candid pictures of herself and her younger sis, and pictures of Shamita with the family. Along with the video, Shilpa penned a sweet note to make the day special. She wrote, “This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always."​

Here’s wishing Shamita Shetty a very happy birthday!

