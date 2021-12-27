Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Christmas Holidays with Raj Kundra and Kids in Mussoorie, See Pics

Shilpa Shetty and her family chose to spend time in the hills this Christmas. Shilpa picked Mussoorie, a destination in Uttarakhand's Himalayan foothills that we all love. Her husband, Raj Kundra, their children, and friends were all present to ring in the celebrations.

In one clip posted on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty is seen relaxing next to a creek with her son Viaan. She said that she and all the others hiked down from Kempty Falls for a family feast. Kempty Falls is a major tourist attraction in Mussoorie. The cooks can also be seen in the video, arranging a special lunch table for the family.

While sharing the video, she wished her Instagram followers, Merry Christmas. She informed everyone that she along with her family trekked all the way down to the Kempty Falls stream to have lunch. “It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is,” she said.

In another snapshot, Shilpa can be seen doing a yoga posture in front of a Christmas tree in what appears to be her hotel room. She wishes all of her admirers a “peaceful and Merry Christmas” and wished them “happiness, smiles, and love,” https://www.instagram.com/p/CX5MkktPT0b/

The actress posted a couple of photos on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, She was seen smiling in front of a Christmas tree as she posed with Raj Kundra, Viaan, and friends. Shilpa also posed with a pal and fed goats.

Shilpa, who was last seen in Hungama 2 movie has been sharing glimpses from her Mussoorie trip. In a video that she shared on Sunday, she is seen eating hot jalebis with Rabri. She called it “Sunday Binge”

On the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s directorial Nikamma. Actor Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are the lead pair of the film. Singer Shirley is making her acting debut with this film.

