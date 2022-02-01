Shilpa Shetty Excludes Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash From Shamita Shetty's Birthday Bash

After being on-air for almost four months, Bigg Boss 15 concluded last on Sunday with Tejasswi Prakash being voted the winner of the reality show. Her rivalry with Shamita Shetty was one of the biggest highlights of the season as it often grabbed a lot of attention. In the last task of the house, we saw Tejasswi pulling Shamita down from her boyfriend Karan’s back and called her ‘aunty’, which left Shamita and her supporters fuming.

Pinkvilla.com has now reported that Shamita’s sister Shilpa Shetty is all set to host a grand birthday party for Shamita Shetty on February 2, at her restaurant Bastian, in Mumbai. Many housemates from the Bigg Boss house have been extended an invitation and are expected to be there. However, Shilpa, who is the host, has decided not to invite Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who was the third finalist on the show.

Recently, Shilpa was asked about Shamita being called ‘aunty’, to which she had replied, “Mera yeh maanna hai, jab ek aurat doosri aurat ko neeche dikhane ki koshish kare, woh meri behen ho ya koi aur ho, that’s a sign of weakness aur main uss cheez ko kabhi support nahi karungi (I believe that when a woman tried to show another woman in poor light, whether it is my sister or someone else, it’s a sign of weakness and I will never support it)," she said.

She also added that Tejasswi’s comment did not go down well with her, “Aur jis tareeke se uss cheez ko bola gaya, main uske sakht khilaaf hoon (The way it was said, I am completely against it). I just think it boils down to manners. Hum aisi cheezein karenge hi nahi (Shamita and I will never say such a thing). My parents were very, very strict with us," she said.

