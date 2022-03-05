Shilpa Shetty 'Fills Her Plate With the Colours of the Rainbow', See Photo

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is well known for her perfect body and curvaceous figure and is one of the biggest fitness advocates in the film industry. Needless to say, the actress has outdone herself as an entrepreneur, yogini, and wellness influencer. Shilpa, who swears by a healthy lifestyle, often shares glimpses of her personal and work life with her fans and followers. Not just this, but her Instagram feed is flooded with her inspiring fitness journey. Now, the actress has expressed gratitude towards the healthy food she eats.

Taking it to her official Instagram account, which has more than 24.4 million followers, the Baazigar actress shared a glimpse of her healthy meal with her fans. It can be seen in the picture that Shilpa’s plate is full of nutritious healthy food. Her plate contains one chapatti with ghee, a bowl full of chickpeas (chole), two different types of vegetable dishes, one dry mix veg and another one is prepared in gravy and appears like cottage cheese (Paneer). And in salad actress chose onion and radish. The colorful plate looks very healthy and nutritious.

Advertisement

While sharing the picture on her Instagram handle she wrote, “I love and live by this quote by Mr. Deepak Chopra, 'Fill your plate with the colours of the rainbow. What pleases the eye, pleases the body'. Extremely grateful for the healthy meals we eat that nourish the mind, body, and soul”, she ended her caption with a heart emoticon and hashtags like “healthy eating, healthy lifestyle, healthy diet, clean eating, grateful," etc.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is presently a part of the judges’ panel for India’s Got Talent season 9. Next, she will be seen in the Sonal Joshi directorial Sukhee, for which shooting has already begun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.