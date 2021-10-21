Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Her Quirky Dance Moves as She Joins Viral Instagram Trend, Watch Video

Last evening, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took part in a viral Instagram reel and shared her goofy dance video with her fans and followers online. The ‘In Da Getto’ trend sees people groove to J Balvin and Skrillex’s popular song in a departmental store aisle. Shilpa could be seen performing the hook step from inside her vanity van. In the Instagram reel, the diva is wearing a red dress that she paired with matching red heels, and she kept her hair tied in a ponytail to complete her look. She also flaunted her goofy side in the video.

She captioned it as, “Vibing “In Da Getto"💃🏻⚡️"

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra slapped Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra days after she filed an FIR against the businessman in Mumbai. In the notice, the couple also dismissed Sherlyn’s allegations about sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. According to reports, the actor-model filed a police complaint on October 14.

“On Oct 14, actor Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Kundra for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment. ‘I’ve filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation," Sherlyn said, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Raj has been mired in a pornography racket case. He is being investigated for his connection to applications that created content that has been alleged to be pornographic in nature. Raj, in his defence, has reportedly said that it is simply adult content.

Since Raj’s arrest, Sherlyn has made several comments stating that Shilpa was aware of the pornographic content that her husband was allegedly producing and circulating through his apps. Shilpa, on her behalf, has denied involvement or knowledge of Raj’s businesses in an official statement to the authorities. Raj is out on bail now.

