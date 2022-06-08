Shilpa Shetty Gets a First-of-Its-Kind Vanity Van With Kitchenette, Yoga Deck, More; See Pics

Birthday girl Shilpa Shetty became the only actress with a one-of-a-kind vanity van with a kitchenette, hair wash station and a yoga deck for the fitness freak. A source revealed, “Shilpa has gifted herself a brand new vanity van with a kitchenette, hair wash station, and most importantly, a yoga deck! Fitness is very important to her and she wants to ensure that even when she is on the move, she can practice yoga within the comforts of her own vanity van."

It is no secret that Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak and practices yoga regularly. The actress is also celebrating her birthday today. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Nikamma, which is slated to release on June 17. It stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia as well in the lead.

The trailer of the film sees her in a never-seen-before avatar in the skin of Avni. The action romantic comedy will have Shetty exploring various aspects of herself as an actor and the trailer has already piqued everyone’s interest.

The actress had announced her break from social media prior to the launch but came back on the platform a few days later to share the teaser of her film. Shilpa, who frequently posts on her social media accounts and keeps her fans updated about her professional life through these platforms, shocked her followers as she announced the break. Shilpa posted a blank picture on her Instagram account and wrote: “So bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar."

Apart from Nikamma, the actress also announced her OTT debut on social media as she joined Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

