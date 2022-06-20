Shilpa Shetty Gets Nostaglic As She Posts Priceless Throwback Pictures on Mom Sunanda’s Birthday

Shilpa Shetty dedicated a special birthday post to her mother Sunanda Shetty. The 47-year-old actress posted a video on the social media platform earlier on Monday to wish her mother a happy birthday. The clip is a montage comprising some throwback pictures of Sunanda showing how she brought up her two daughters Shilpa and Shamita. The video also features Sunanda being embraced by both Shilpa and Shamita, giving the viewers a sneak peek of the family moments of the Bollywood actress.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Shilpa added to the caption, “My world, my rock, my bestie, my cheerleader, my force, my sun, moon and ever-shining star. Happy birthday to you! Wishing you great health and miles of smiles always."

Commenting on Shilpa’s Instagram Reel, fellow actress Bipasha Basu also extended her wishes as she wrote, “Happy birthday to aunty."

On the occasion of Father’sDay on Sunday, June 19, Shilpa shared another Instagram post. She shared three pictures on the social media platform featuring husband Raj Kundra with their children Viaan Raj and Samisha, a photo with her late father Surendra Shetty, and another picture featuring her father-in-law. The first picture shows Raj holding a book as his two kids smile for the camera. While the next post is a throwback picture where Shilpa is seen with her father. In the last picture, she is posing with her father-in-law. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she mentioned in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to all the Fathers in the world. Thank you for your hard work, sacrifices, unconditional love, and for protecting us from everything that gets in the way of our happiness. You are loved more than you know."

Shilpa’s latest movie Nikamma released last week. The movie also starred Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia, and Smair Soni.

