Shilpa Shetty Gives a Shoutout to Sister Shamita Shetty as She is Set to Make a Comeback With The Tenant

Over the course of her career, Shamita Shetty has worked on a number of intriguing and experimental projects. The actress is incredibly talented and has a wealth of industry knowledge. After a brief absence, Shamita Shetty is all set to make her big-screen comeback with The Tenant. The trailer of the same was released today and fans seem quite impressed. Meanwhile, her sister Shilpa Shetty is all praise for the movie and her performance.

Shilpa Shetty uploaded the trailer of the movie on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, “The trailer looks fabbb! Picture abhi baaqi hai, doston! Can’t wait to see you in and as The Tenant, my Tunki shamitashetty_official! So excited for you!.” She also tagged the film’s official handle and Sushrut Jain, the director. In response, Shamita Shetty said, “ Thank You my Munki.”

Earlier in the day, Shamita Shetty also shared the trailer on her Instagram handle with the caption, “NEW MOVIE ALERT ! Follow a Bollywood drama of a woman’s conflict with a traditional housing society that spirals into interesting yet shocking incidents that show us the true nature of human beings. THE TENANT, A film in Hinglish starring Shamita Shetty, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Swanand Kirkire, Sheeba Chadha and many more…In Cinemas FEB 10!!!.” Check it out here:

The Tenant follows the story of a contemporary, independent, and headstrong lady (played by Shamita Shetty) who lives alone in a world that is hostile and prejudiced. Sushrut Jain wrote and directed the film. From societal prejudices to unusual friendships, the trailer gives us a hint of what to expect. It begins with a new tenant coming to live in a housing society, however, the members are not happy with her because of her lifestyle. Eventually, her past comes back to complicate her life further.

In a conversation, Shamita Shetty told ET Times that because it is her first big-screen appearance in 15 years, the movie is very meaningful to her. She was last seen in the 2007 film Cash. She said, “Not only does it mark my return to the cinemas but also narrates a story that so closely reflects a much prevailing and disturbing aspect of society. The film has already received heartwarming love at international film festivals and I'm glad the story finds a heart universally."

Along with Shamita Shetty, the film also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Sheeba Chadha. The film is set to release on February 10.

