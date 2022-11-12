Shilpa Shetty Grooves To Chura Ke Dil Mera As Paparazzi Spot Her At The Airport; Watch Viral Video

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular and talented actresses in tinsel town. Shilpa’s charming and bubbly personality is adored by her fans and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms via her motivational and Yoga videos. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, she treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures, videos, etc., leaving fans swooning over her. On Saturday, the actress was spotted at the airport along with her mom Sunanda Shetty and the paps captured her in the lens. The actress even obliged to a request of the shutterbugs and danced to hit song Chura Ke Dil Mera and the video is going viral on social media.

In the clip, Shilpa Shetty is seen dressed in a white designer kurta and matching pyjamas, with a blue stoll and a pair of chunky sunglasses. After posing with her mom, Shilpa is seen doing a few dance steps on Chura Ke Dil Mera, which made the camerapersons happy.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed in the comments section to shower compliments and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty celebrated birthday of actress Tabu with Farah Khan. To make Tabu’s day special, Farah hosted a pyjama party for the birthday girl and now the filmmaker has shared a glimpse of their fun time with their Instagram followers. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Farah Khan uploaded a picture of the three sitting together and posing for the camera. The trio can be spotted in casual nightwear attire. The photo was added with Kishore Kumar’s iconic song Jahan Chaar Yaar as the background music. She captioned the post with, “Pyjama party. Celebrating Tabu’s birthday dressed in formals. Thank you Shilpa Shetty for promising us Bastian and landing up at mine." Quick to respond, Shilpa commented, “Promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhoo. Happy Burday Timpoo meri jaan!"

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in the Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the web series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

