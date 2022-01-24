Shilpa Shetty Holds Daughter Samisha Close on Her School Opening Day, See Pics

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was clicked by the paparazzi on Monday afternoon with her one-year-old daughter Samisha on her school opening day. The Baazigar actress was seen wearing a dye printed co-ord set and was carrying her daughter in her arms. The little one was looking adorable in a checkered shirt. Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra welcomed Samisha in February 2021 through surrogacy. They are also parents to a 9-year-old boy Viaan. Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier in the day, Shilpa shared a photo from her own school days on the occasion of World Education Day. The precious throwback pictures featured the actress with her class maters. She penned a note for the ones who have been severely affected by the pandemic. She wrote, “My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can’t interact with friends, can’t have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour. While we can’t blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them. We need to take baby steps. This World Education Day, let’s come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here’s to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy! Happy World Education Day!"

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent, along with Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

