Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Hides Face As He Gets Spotted With Actor at Airport; Watch Video

Actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted on Thursday morning with her husband and businessman Raj Kundra at the Mumbai airport, flying out of the city. A video of the couple was shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The video shows the couple stepping out of their car with luggage and heading towards the airport gates separately. Raj also appears to hide his face in a hoodie.

Shilpa was seen wearing a white striped blazer and blue denim paired with white sneakers. Meanwhile, Raj was seen in casual clothes, a black hoodie, and denim, busy on the phone and carrying his luggage towards the gate.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was recently in the news after his arrest in a pornography case. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 as the main conspirator in the case. He was granted bail on September 21 after spending nearly two months behind the bars.

Shilpa Shetty’s Loving Message for Raj Kundra on Their 12th Marriage Anniversary

Recently, Shilpa Shetty had shared pictures from her wedding ceremony on Instagram to mark her 12th marriage anniversary. She also dedicated an emotional note to Raj. The actor wrote, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day."

“12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possession… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin," she further added.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married on 22 November 2009. Before the controversy, the couple was often seen together. However, after Raj’s release from jail, he has been maintaining a low profile.

The actor is currently avoiding sharing pictures with Raj or being publicly spotted. At the same time, Raj Kundra is not currently available on any social media platforms. After getting caught in the pornography case, he has deleted all his social media accounts.

