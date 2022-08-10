Shilpa Shetty Injures Her Leg While Shooting, Says 'Out of Action for 6 Weeks'

Shilpa Shetty, who is preparing hard to nail the high-octane action scenes in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series Indian Police Force, injured her leg recently. The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a photo of her sitting in a wheelchair with a leg cast on. Despite her injury, the actress strikes a vibrant pose for the camera and flaunts her beautiful smile.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!" I took it literally ‍♀️

Advertisement

Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega

Prayers always work With gratitude,Shilpa Shetty Kundra ♥️✨"

Take a look:

Her industry colleagues, along with her fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty wrote, “My munki strongest ❤️❤️❤️" Actress Sophie Chaoudry added, “Omg!! Get well soon Superwoman Shilpa ❤️." “Masha Allah ❤️ am praying for your good health and happiness " wrote one of her fans.

Advertisement

In terms of work, it was last year when Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to Bollywood almost after a 13-year-long hiatus with Hungama 2. Post this, she starred alongside Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani in Nikamma. Shilpa Shetty continues to make headlines for judging several reality TV shows including Super Dancer, India’s Got Talent, and more. She is currently gearing up to feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force. The upcoming web show will feature 8 episodes and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here