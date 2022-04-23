Shilpa Shetty Joins Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force; Check Out Her First Look!

Badguys beware, Shilpa Shetty is the new cop in the town! Yes, you read that right the stunning diva who most recently starred in Hungama 2 is set to make her entry into OTT with Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. After Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty has joined Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Indian Police Force. Shetty and Prime Video have come together to create India’s Biggest Action series called - Indian Police Force. The eight-episode high-octane action series also marks the digital debut of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his big-ticket mass entertainers like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday and set the social media on fire as she announced her OTT debut project along with action king Rohit Shetty, making the fans all excited. She wrote, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time🔥Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!"

Advertisement

Along with the note, Shilpa Shetty has hooked her fans with her character glimpse into the Indian Police Force. It sees Shilpa in her cop avatar as she holds a gun, and is ready to fight criminals in the field. Shilpa looks smashing in the first look poster from the series. Sporting an all-black outfit with the police vest on and holding a gun, the actress looked tough in her new avatar.

RELATED NEWS Ajay Devgn Compares Iron Man and Other Avengers With Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi

Soon after the poster was shared online, Shilpa’s friends along with her fans chimed into the comments section and dripped fire and heart emoticons as they praised her new avatar.

Her sister Shamita Shetty wrote, Superb!🔥👏 looking forward🔥."

Talking about the series, Indian Police Force will see a new entrant - Shilpa Shetty who will be playing a cop in the show. The show promises to be everything audiences have come to expect from a Rohit Shetty spectacle, and more.

Advertisement

Earlier, the makers dropped a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra who has made his entry into the Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The fiction series proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep citizens safe.

Speaking about his digital debut with Indian Police Force, director-producer Rohit Shetty said “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Advertisement

The series is currently filming.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.