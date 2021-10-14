Shilpa Shetty Kundra Performs Kanjak Puja on Ashtami, Offers Halwa-poori to Kids

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates every festival with great enthusiasm and fanfare. Of late, the actress has been sharing inside glimpses into her Navratri celebrations. On Wednesday, Shilpa organised kanjak puja at her Juhu bungalow to mark the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami.

The actress, who was recently seen in Super Dancer 4, took to Instagram to share photos of little girls and boys whom she invited to her house to offer Ashtami prasad. In the pictures, one can see children wearing stoles with ‘jai mata di’ written on them. They were served with halwa, chane and poori by Shilpa. In another Story, Shilpa was seen doing aarti of the kids as they smiled on.

Shilpa Shetty Performs Puja With Kids Viaan and Samisha; Raj Kundra Missing From Video

On Monday, Shilpa had shared a video of herself performing Puja with her kids Viaan and Samisha. In the video, Shilpa and Viaan can be seen chanting hyms. Little Samisha looks adorable as she makes an appearance in the video. The trio wore matching orange outfits.

Shilpa captioned the video, “My #MondayMotivation… my kids and faith Some things can’t just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It’s important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us. Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing… because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss Happy Monday to all of you!"

Shilpa Shetty has often spoken about her faith publicly, saying that her spirituality grounds her. She also recently visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.

