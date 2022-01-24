Shilpa Shetty Kundra Raps a Hit Badshah Song on India's Got Talent; His Epic Reaction

Shilpa Shetty is a woman of many talents. An actress, dancer, fitness expert, producer, author, and entrepreneur, the mother-of-two sports multiple hats at once and how. At 46, she looks half her age and manages to surprise her fans with interesting experimentations. Her latest tryst with singing on the sets of the reality show, India’s Got Talent will give a preview of Shilpa’s dynamic persona. The star, who is one of the judges on IGT, is seen flaunting her “hidden talent" in a clip shared on her Instagram handle.

The video opens with a woman’s voice, behind the camera, asking Shilpa, “Would you like to try rapping?" To this, Shilpa said, “Why not? I will try." Shilpa starts singing one of the hit tracks by her co-judge, music artist Badshah. The actress covers the rap portion of the number, Kar Gayi Chull from the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons. Badshah, who helps Shilpa, during her singing with some lyrics that she forgot, looks amusingly perplexed. After finishing a set of a few lines, proud Shilpa asks Badshah, “how did he like her hidden talent." The singer had the best response as he says, “it should remain hidden."

Shilpa asserts Badshah is jealous. While he rolls his eyes wide, judge and veteran actress Kirron Kher says, “He has got a mad look on his face." In the caption of the post, Shilpa penned a hilarious rhyming note in Hindi. The message roughly translates to, “Talent which is not seen, is meaningless. So here is a tiny glimpse of my rapping. I sang in a way that would make Badshah feel proud. However, his unexpected reaction tells me that our rapper is feeling slightly jealous." She added, “What say, Badshah?"

A few days ago, in a heartwarming post, Shilpa revealed that the first thing she always does on reaching the sets is to touch the camera to express her “gratitude for the work I have and for the ability to do what I love the most."

