Shilpa Shetty Kundra Recreates Jenna Ortega's Famous Dance From Wednesday

Shilpa Shetty often shares fun moments and snippets on her Instagram handle. The actress is often seen taking up quirky challenges, and pop culture trends, for which she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She recently recreated Jenna Ortega’s famous dance from Wednesday. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Making this #Wednesday count, even as ᴛʜᴇ ꜱᴜɴ ɢᴏᴇꜱ ᴅᴏᴡɴ🌥️ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴏᴏɴ ᴄᴏᴍᴇꜱ ᴜᴘ🌛.. #WednesdayDance #AddamsFamily #reelsviral #trendingsongs #trending."

In the video, Shilpa donned black athleisure and plaited her hair exactly the way Jenna Ortega’s character Wednesday did. Her dance from the show became viral instantly. Many influencers and celebs were seen recreating the dance with Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary song in the background.

Coincidentally, Ortega was the one who presented the Best Original Song Award to Naatu Naatu from the Indian film RRR at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which was live-streamed in India on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. The show will also mark her web series debut.

Earlier, while shooting for the show, Shilpa Shetty had injured herself. Sharing a photo of her broken leg, the actress wrote, “They said, Roll camera action - ‘break a leg!’ I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Speaking about this ambitious series, Rohit had previously shared with a news portal, “We have always seen these big shows from Hollywood and the West. But I wanted to make an Indian show to rival those shows. I have always wanted to make a big international show born from India, one that can make a mark on the global stage."

Recently, Rohit Shetty too had injured himself while executing an action scene for the web series. While he has resumed shooting, he is still recovering from the surgery.

