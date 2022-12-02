Shilpa Shetty Launches Social Initiative, Says 'Empowering Women of India has Always Been a Dream'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known to don multiple hats. Having launched an instructional fitness DVD titled Shilpa’s Yoga and co-authoring The Great Indian Diet: Busting The Big Fat Myth with lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, she turned entrepreneur with her fitness app Simple Soulful, which she launched in 2019. She also recently turned to the hotel industry and now has joined hands for a thoughtful venture with Hunar, a learning platform.

She has turned partner and investor to Hunar Online Courses, a skilling platform with a community of over 20 lakh women. With this partnership, she aims to initiate a social change and realize her vision of financial independence for one lakh Indian women by the coming year through better skilling and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Talking about it, Shilpa says, “Empowering the women of India with skills to become financially independent has always been a dream for me. As an independent woman, I believe that financial independence and having a personal source of income are important for the woman, her family, and the country. When I attended the Hunar Fashion Show as a chief guest, I saw first-hand the impact that Hunar’s team was creating, and I wanted to join them as an investor and a brand ambassador."

Nishtha Yogesh, Founder and CEO of Hunar Online Courses, adds, “India has the potential to grow its GDP exponentially when India’s women are provided with the right platform to learn, grow, and earn an income. Women want to be financially independent and to be recognized for their skills, but do not have easy access to opportunities to learn or earn. Through its wide array of courses in Fashion, Food, Beauty and Photography, Hunar aims to enable and empower these women by lending them the required support at every stage of their journey through expert faculty, dedicated student guides, entrepreneurship mentors and access to a vast community of like-minded women.

Shilpa also shared a video on Instagram announcing her empowering association with Hunar. She captioned the video, “Super excited to share that I am not only the Brand Ambassador, but also an investor of Hunar Online Courses - an amazing platform that takes Indian women from skill to success This supportive space with a community of 20 lakh+ women helps them learn fashion, food & beauty skills, make their own creations, and even start a business! So, do visit www.hunarcourses.com to join me on this inspiring journey. Hunar Tumhara, Saath Hamara."

On the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the release of Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee, where she plays the lead protagonist and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. She was last seen in Nikamma, which also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

