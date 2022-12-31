Home » News » Movies » Shilpa Shetty Leaves Back 'Hardships, Negatives' as She Looks Forward to Welcoming a Fantastic 2023

Shilpa Shetty Leaves Back 'Hardships, Negatives' as She Looks Forward to Welcoming a Fantastic 2023

Shilpa Shetty says that 2022 has been a rollercoaster ride with many ups and downs but there are just two days left so one should just live it up.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 10:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Shilpa Shetty is all set to welcome 2023
Shilpa Shetty is all set to welcome 2023

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to leave a positive note before the year 2022 ends. The actress is currently in the UK with her family to ring in the new year. Recently, she shared a video where she can be seen standing in front of a giant rollercoaster. She then says that 2022 has been a rollercoaster ride with many ups and downs but there are just two days left so one should just live it up.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “It’s been a Rollercoaster..Leaving back all the hardships and the negatives..Taking forward only HOPE ..because hope is the seed to a DREAM that can manifest into reality.

Never give up on Hope and your Dreams !♥️Last 2 days of 2022 left .. HOPING for a fantastic 2023 , wishing you all a cracking , happy , bountiful and healthy NEW YEAR#gratitude #love #adventure #positivity #2023 #happiness #Newyear #londondiaries."

Watch the video here:

RELATED NEWS

Shilpa is currently vacationing in London with her family including husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and kids Viaan and Samisha.

Recently, Shilpa’s actress-sister Shamita Shetty shared an adorable photo of the duo as they enjoyed their time in London. They dished out major sister goals as they amped up their fashion game. Shilpa wore a white dress and took an overcoat. On the other hand, Shamita looked pristine in a beige dress. They looked cute as they posed for the camera. Taking to the captions, Shilpa wrote, “Sisters … means you always have back up ❤️‍♀️."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2. Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centred around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

Shamita, on the other hand, was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15.

first published: December 31, 2022, 10:29 IST
last updated: December 31, 2022, 10:29 IST
